According to the renowned Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf , van Gaal is ready to take over the vacant post following Ronald Koeman's resignation. The report is based on information from the direct circle around the now 74-year-old icon.









Van Gaal has already managed the Elftal three times. In his first spell (2000 to 2001), he missed out on qualification for the 2002 World Cup. In his second (2012 to 2014), they reached the World Cup semi-finals in Brazil, while his third (2021 to 2022) ended with a quarter-final exit against the eventual world champions Argentina in Kater.

At the current World Cup in North America, the Netherlands went out to Morocco in the round of 32, after which Koeman resigned. Arne Slot, the supposed preferred candidate of the Dutch football association, wants to stay in club football after his exit at Liverpool. Erik ten Hag is also said to have turned the job down, while Peter Bosz, currently coach of PSV Eindhoven, is considered another candidate. The Elftal's next competitive match comes in the Nations League on 24 September in Amsterdam against Germany.

Louis van Gaal most recently worked for Ajax Amsterdam

In recent years, van Gaal has had to contend with major health problems. In the build-up to the 2022 World Cup, he went public with a prostate cancer diagnosis. After the tournament, he stepped down to focus on his health. After a year out, he joined his former club Ajax Amsterdam as an adviser in October 2023. He left that post at the end of last season. Now he is apparently ready for a major coaching comeback.

As well as his three spells in charge of the Elftal and numerous roles at Ajax, van Gaal also worked successfully for Barcelona and Bayern Munich. With the Munich club, he won the double in 2010, but they lost to Inter Milan in the Champions League final.