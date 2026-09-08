Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is preparing for his first match in the UEFA Champions League, when he hosts Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, tomorrow, Wednesday, at Anfield, in the first round of the first stage of the continental tournament.

Iraola took charge of Liverpool at the start of the current season, succeeding the Dutchman Arne Slot, who was sacked for poor results last season.

Speaking at the start of the press conference today, Tuesday, Iraola said: "Yes, of course I think it is a special night for me."

He added, as reported by Liverpool's official website: "Everyone talks about Champions League nights at Anfield, and the first match will be against a strong opponent, Atletico Madrid. Simeone is doing a wonderful job as a manager. I think what he achieves for the club's objectives every season, year after year, is remarkable, and it is certainly a big challenge for us."

"He certainly has far more experience than me in this type of match, but I hope that tomorrow we can put in a good performance," he added.

On his rise, he continued: "It was difficult for me, when I began my coaching career seven or eight years ago, to reach where I am now, and I hope to enjoy this experience."

The responsibility is not lost on him. "It is a big responsibility and an enormous challenge, but I feel proud to be on the bench tomorrow, and right now my focus is on building the team in the best possible way so that we put in a good performance, win, and start strongly in the Champions League," he said.

Turning to Friday's win, the Spanish manager continued: "I think our main aim last Friday was to win, because we were feeling disappointed after two consecutive draws, and we badly needed to win. But I also felt optimistic after seeing an outstanding performance from some of the players, and I saw the team start the match with greater strength and higher intensity, especially in the first half, and I think this is the approach we want to continue with."

Asked about the main difference between Liverpool's and Atletico Madrid's styles, he said: "I think Atletico Madrid are a team that play excellently. We always notice in Simeone's teams that they hold onto the ball more, especially in the early stages of the match."

Their attack worries him most. "They have great dynamism thanks to their four attacking players, which sometimes makes them difficult to stop, given how much their players rotate in attacking positions. It will not be easy for their opponents, nor for us tomorrow," he continued.

On testing his coaching abilities in the Champions League, he explained: "I think it is a Champions League match, it is our first match against one of the strongest teams we will face, but in the end, it is football. We also play against excellent teams in the Premier League."

He knows the opposition well. "I think I know Atletico Madrid well, and some of their players. It will be a difficult test of a match, indeed it would have been so even if I were not the manager, because it is our first match in the Champions League against another big club. It is a wonderful match, and a real test for the team as a whole, and I think it will show us the level of our performance. We showed good signs last Friday, and now let us see where we stand against a team like Atletico Madrid," he noted.

On his selection, he added: "I will not tell you the starting line-up. You are asking me whether I will make many changes or not, but my own players do not know the line-up, so I certainly will not tell you it. I have to take into account that we have more matches, and that they need more physical training, but I do not think this will be the hardest scenario I will face this season, because we played on Friday, so we have had good days of rest."

Milos Kerkez earned praise. "I think Milos put in a great performance last Friday. I know him well, and I know his abilities. He still has a great deal of potential despite his young age, in addition to good experience in the Premier League and with his national team, and he is a player I trust completely," he said.

He concluded: "He needs to develop in many areas, like any other player, and I too need to develop in many areas. But I am ready to try to help him first to become a better player, and I think he is on the right path. I think he put in an outstanding performance with us last Friday."

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