Iraola in a tricky position against LASK: significant absences and doubts over Van Dijk

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Liverpool manager defends Wirtz and Barcola

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Liverpool travelled to Austria to face LASK in their first away match in the Champions League this season. The squad left for Austria without the injured trio: Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

All three had also missed Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manager Andoni Iraola admitted in his pre-match press conference that he was unsure when the trio would return, but he confirmed it would not take long for them to be ready, according to Sky Sports.

He said: "They are not far away, but it is difficult for me to tell you now. None of the three have trained with the group. We are taking it day by day, and I do not know whether they will be ready for Brentford, Villarreal or Brighton."

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Virgil van Dijk complained of a painful injury to his leg after the City match, Iraola pointed out, yet the defender still made the 23-man squad.

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Three youngsters got the call. Jayden Danns, Wellity Lucky and Josh Sonni-Lambie all travelled after Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa were left out of Liverpool's Champions League list.

Full confidence in Wirtz and Barcola

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Iraola also backed Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola to the hilt, both having come in for criticism over their level since arriving in deals exceeding £100 million.

Iraola said: "It is true that Cody, Alex and Dom are our main scorers this season, because they are the ones who have played most in those positions. We need other players to give us those numbers, and we trust the players who are available now."

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He added: "Bradley and Flo (Wirtz) have had good games and bad games like everyone else, but we know their level, and we are completely confident that they will produce good performances."

On Wirtz specifically, he said: "Maybe he did not play his best match, but he has played good games with us this season. Everyone starts looking for answers. I think he performed well with his national team and scored a goal. He will have better and worse matches, but I like to look at it collectively."

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Expected changes

Linz is Liverpool's second of six games in 18 days, and Iraola confirmed he would shuffle the line-up.

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He said: "Because of keeping players fresh and some minor aches, it will be difficult to field the same starting eleven tomorrow."

He added: "We want to win and we want to start strongly in the Champions League. We got our first win and we want the second, because we are aiming to win as many matches as possible."