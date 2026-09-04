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Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

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Iraola drops Liverpool duo from European squad

Champions League
Liverpool
A. Iraola
F. Chiesa
W. Endo
England

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has left Italian forward Federico Chiesa out of his Champions League squad.

ESPN report that Chiesa joins Wataru Endo among the players the Spaniard has omitted from his European squad.

The Reds confirmed their squad ahead of a European campaign that opens against Atletico Madrid at Anfield next Wednesday.

Chiesa is nursing a muscular injury, though he should not be out for long. Endo, meanwhile, played just eight Premier League matches last season, seven of them off the bench, and featured only once in Liverpool's Champions League run.

New signing Victor Munoz did make the cut, as did Conor Bradley, who continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered last February.

Premier League
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV

Also named in the European squad was Giovanni Leoni, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last September.

Hugo Ekitike features too, despite the France forward currently being sidelined through injury.

Bradley Barcola, as expected, made the list following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that could reach 123 million pounds.

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