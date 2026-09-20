Iraola after Bournemouth progress: our defence gives us the required solidity

Andoni Iraola, the Liverpool manager, took the positives from his side's 1-0 away win against Bournemouth on Sunday evening, in the fifth round of the Premier League.

Iraola told "Sky Sports" after the match: "Obviously I'm happy with the result because I know this is a difficult place to come to."

The former Bournemouth manager added: "We finished the first half better and we were better in the second half. It was difficult for us (at the start)."

He went on, as reported by "BBC": "In the second half, we controlled the game much better and we had chances to finish it. But in the first part of the match, we weren't winning the second balls, and when they play with that intensity, you have to be at the same level."

On the defence, he explained: "In general, as a team, this is the third consecutive match in which we keep a clean sheet. There are still some things that need improving, but they give us solidity in the moments when we need to defend."

Florian Wirtz drew praise too. "The start was slow, but after the first phase Florian helped us improve, and I'm very happy with his performance in the second half," he said.

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