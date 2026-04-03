Inzagi clears himself of the Al-Hilal crisis... What did he say?

Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, head coach of Al-Hilal, spoke about his team’s preparations for their match against Al-Taawoun, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, confirming that the team is facing some challenges regarding injuries, but that he is confident in the ability of the available players to deliver the required performance.

Inzagi noted in comments at the pre-match press conference that there is a crisis at right-back, explaining that the coaching staff are working to find alternative solutions in the absence of certain players. He said: “We have a problem in that position, but we are constantly working to address it by relying on the players available.”

He also praised Nasser Al-Dossari’s form, emphasising that he had put in an outstanding performance in the Club World Cup before sustaining an injury, and hoping for his swift return, alongside Hamad Al-Yami, stressing that their absence is a burden on the team.

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The Italian manager addressed the issue of injuries in response to media accusations that he had caused players to drop out due to physical strain, stressing that the club’s medical staff work with high efficiency and that some injuries occurred unexpectedly, such as Nasser’s, which happened after a minor collision in training, as well as Bouabri’s injury, noting that the pressure of consecutive matches may be one of the reasons for the recent rise in injuries.

Inzaghi added that the international break always has some impact on international players, explaining that the Portuguese player Ruben Neves will arrive today and his condition will be assessed before the match. He confirmed that the team will be without a number of players, but those who do play will give their all to secure a win.

He concluded by emphasising Al-Hilal’s ambitions for this season, saying: “Our goal is always to compete in all competitions, and we are the only team still competing on all fronts. I am satisfied with what we have achieved so far, but the coming phase requires us to redouble our efforts and focus on recovery given the pressure of the fixtures, especially as the Saudi Pro League is considered one of the strongest and most important leagues in the world.”

Al-Hilal are second in the Roshen League table, just three points behind leaders Al-Nasr.