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Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has named his starting line-up for this Saturday evening's clash with Al-Ettifaq in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League. It is a fresh test for Al-Hilal, who are looking to extend their winning run and pile the pressure on the top of the table.

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Al-Hilal travel to Al-Ettifaq for a 4:20pm kick-off Cairo time, 5:20pm Makkah time. Inzaghi has turned to his key regulars, with Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou leading the way and Gabriel Martinelli, Ollie Watkins and Crysencio Summerville forming the attacking trio.

The Italian has gone with the following XI:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou.

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Defence: Mohammed Mahzari, Hassan Tambakti, Kalidou Koulibaly, Theo Hernández.

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Midfield: Mohamed Kanno (captain), Sergej Milinković-Savić, Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Attack: Gabriel Martinelli, Ollie Watkins, Crysencio Summerville.

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Al-Hilal chase Al-Qadsiah as Al-Ettifaq look to climb

There's plenty riding on this for Al-Hilal in the race for top spot in the Roshn Saudi League. They sit second on 30 points from 11 games, a point behind leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have moved on to 31 points from 13 matches.

Victory would put Al-Hilal top. They'd climb to 33 points with two games in hand on Al-Qadsiah, a significant edge in the title race over the coming rounds.

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Seventh-placed Al-Ettifaq have 19 points from 12 games. They'll hope home advantage can help them take something off one of the leading title contenders and close the gap on the sides at the top.

Both sides have plenty to prove. Al-Hilal want to keep the pressure on at the summit, while Al-Ettifaq will lean on their home crowd to frustrate the visitors and climb the table.