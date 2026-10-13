According to French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Borussia Dortmund were interested in the Olympique Lyon attacker in the summer of 2024 and again a year later, but he eventually joined Manchester City. The report says Cherki had initially been close to joining Paris Saint-Germain two years ago, then Dortmund, but ultimately stayed at OL.

PSG were reportedly leading the race to sign the 23-year-old. Cherki expected a €15 million move to Paris in the summer of 2024 and sent PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi a voice message expressing his delight at the transfer.

But the move fell through partly because Dortmund stepped in and promised Cherki playing time that PSG, according to the report, would not guarantee. When Dortmund officials had the chance to make their move, however, "internal differences of opinion" reportedly arose over the transfer, and they made no concrete offer. PSG were annoyed that Cherki would have preferred to join Borussia Dortmund and withdrew too.

What did Rayan Cherki decide?

Cherki ultimately extended his contract at Lyon, then moved to Manchester City a year later for a €40 million transfer fee. Dortmund showed interest again in 2025, but the high fee left them with no chance against the Cityzens in the battle to sign the Frenchman.

Cherki is under contract at Manchester until 2030. This season, he has scored five goals and provided two assists in nine competitive appearances for his club across all competitions.