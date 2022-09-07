Inter vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Bayern Munich on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States & India

Inter take on German giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro in Milan on Wednesday.

Simone Inzaghi's troops have to pull up their socks if they don't want to leave the pitch empty handed after suffering a 3-2 defeat to eternal rivals AC Milan in the derby last time out. The Nerazzurri have struggled against accomplished sides in this campaign as they also lost to Lazio in Serie A and currently sit on the eighth spot with nine points from five matches.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have also lost pace after a blistering start to their Bundesliga campaign when they trounced Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1. They have drawn their last two matches in the league against Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin which see them currently occupy the third spot with 11 points from five matches. Things do not get easier for Julian Nagelsmann's side as they now travel to Italy for a tricky Champions League fixture.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Bayern Munich Date: September 7/8, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30 am IST Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch Inter vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

BT Sport 4 are showing the game between Inter and Bayern Munich in the UK.

CBS Sports has the broadcasting rights to UEFA Champions League games in the U.S., so it will be broadcast through that channel and live streamed through Paramount+.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport app US CBS Sports Paramount+/Fubo TV India Sony Ten 1 SD/HD Sony Liv

Inter squad & team news

Inter will miss the services of Romelu Lukaku as the striker has sustained a thigh injury. Edin Dzeko might start alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack after finding the net in the Milan derby.

Inzaghi might shake up his squad a bit which could see Alessandro Bastoni being relegated to the bench in favour of Federico Dimarco. While, Robin Gosens might start on the left flank ahead of Matteo Darmian.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Nico Barella may be joined by Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield with Denzel Dumfires on the right flank.

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz. Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni. Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Brozovic. Forwards Dzeko, Martinez, Correa.

Bayern Munich squad and team news

Leon Goretzka has returned for Bayern Munich after a prolonged knee injury which allows Nagelsmann to have his entire squad at his disposal.

Manuel Neuer will start in goal and will most likely be shielded by a back four of Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Alphonso Davies. Marcel Sabitzer and Joshua Kimmich should slot in as the two defensive pivots with Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane positioning themselves in the attacking third.

Sadio Mane is likely to play as a sole striker upfront.