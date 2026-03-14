Inter v Atalanta, a tense finale: a clash between Kolarov and Djimsiti in midfield

All hell broke loose in the closing stages of the Inter v Atalanta match, part of Matchday 29. Following Krstovic’s goal – which resulted from a clash between Sulemana and Dumfries – and a penalty claimed by Frattesi, vehement protests erupted from the Inter players towards referee Manganiello.





These tense moments led to Chivu’s sending-off and sparked several scuffles in the middle of the pitch between players from both sides. In the closing stages, the Inter players’ complaints were directed at Manganiello, with a group gathering around him, including Barella and Dumfries himself among the most agitated.

Tensions were also running high at the end between Kolarov and Djimsiti, who came into contact in the middle of the pitch. Inter’s assistant coach had come onto the pitch in the closing stages to protest to the refereeing team and consequently also came into contact with the Atalanta defender.