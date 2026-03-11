Inter, Thuram recovered for Atalanta. Bastoni doubtful, Lautaro targets Fiorentina

Inter's infirmary is slowly emptying: here are the updates ahead of the upcoming match against Atalanta. According to Sky, Lautaro Martinez could return either just before the break or after it, but an attempt will be made for him to play in Florence. The same goes for Hakan Calhanoglu.

THURAM'S CONDITION - Marcus Thuram, on the other hand, will return on Saturday against Atalanta: he started training on Monday, continued working yesterday and is with the group today. We have to wait for Bastoni, he needs to recover from the knock: it will take a few days.

THE CALENDAR - Inter are currently involved in two competitions: Serie A and the Coppa Italia. These are the next matches, confirmed so far, that Inter will play:

On 14/03/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Atalanta (Inter v Atalanta)

On 22/03/2026 at 20:45 in Serie A against Fiorentina (Fiorentina - Inter)

On 5 April 2026 at 8:45 p.m. in Serie A against Roma (Inter v Roma)

On 12/04/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Como (Como - Inter)

On 19/04/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Cagliari (Inter - Cagliari)

On 21/04/2026 at 21:00 in the Coppa Italia against Como (Inter vs. Como)

On 26/04/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Torino (Torino - Inter)

On 3 May 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Parma (Inter vs. Parma)

On 10/05/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Lazio (Lazio - Inter)

On 17/05/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Verona (Inter vs. Verona)

On 24/05/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Bologna (Bologna - Inter)