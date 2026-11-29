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Another four-goal game for the Italian champions in Serie A. After a 4-4 draw away to Atalanta, Inter beat Genoa 4-0 at San Siro.

Inter rediscovered their ruthlessness in attack (four shots on target and four goals, plus Carlos Augusto's effort against the post and Dimarco's goal ruled out by VAR for the narrowest of offsides) and kept a clean sheet this time.

Provedel also made two excellent saves at 0-0 (selected instead of former Genoa player Martinez, who was in the stands as he recovered from a thigh contusion suffered against Stuttgart in the Champions League last Wednesday) to deny Osmajic. He came close to scoring Genoa's first headed goal, with the club the only Serie A side yet to score that way.

Marcus Thuram and Petar Sucic remain constants, with both scoring again.

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The French forward, making his 15th consecutive start, scored for the ninth game in a row at San Siro, moving within two of Bobo Vieri's record. He has eight goals and five assists in 12 Serie A appearances.

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After the match, Thuram joked about penalties: "I decide who takes them, by looking at my team-mates' faces."

Lautaro Martinez replied, half-seriously: "I'm last on the list anyway."

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His pursuit of a place higher up Inter's all-time scoring chart could make that sound a little selfish: the Argentine is currently third on 183 goals, behind Altobelli (209) and Meazza (284). But the captain is a proven team player, as these other comments show: "Have I set myself the target of reaching 200 goals for Inter this season? No, I've set myself the target of continuing to bring trophies to the club. Is this the strongest Inter side of the last seven years? I don't like that kind of talk. We have to prove it in every training session and every match."

Cristian Chivu gave a serious answer on penalties: "Our three penalty takers are Calhanoglu, Zielinski and Sucic. We discovered Petar's ability last year in training, with input from our goalkeepers too."

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The Jorginho-style hop is working, though he knows a miss from the spot would bring a shitstorm his way.

The Inter manager also backs the Croatian as a deep-lying playmaker in front of the defence: "We had already tried him there a few times towards the end of last season (in the final three league rounds against Lazio, Verona and Bologna, ed.). We know he has technical ability, pace and vision. I liked him against Stuttgart and even more in this second half, when he played with freedom and showed something extraordinary with some wonderful moves. He still has room to improve. We need fresh energy from young players who can play in a team like ours, and Stankovic will get his chance too."

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That chance could come as soon as Tuesday evening, again against Genoa at San Siro, in the Coppa Italia. If that is and remains the only competition in which he plays, it might be better to consider sending the Serbian son of a former footballer out on loan in January so he can play regularly.

Inter should also decide that month what to do about Hakan Calhanoglu, whose contract expires in June, leaving Inter at risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of this season. Inter will not break the bank to keep the Turkish midfielder at all costs, especially given their ongoing experiment with Sucic.

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He is a central midfielder learning to play as a deep-lying playmaker, much as Brozovic, Calhanoglu himself and Zielinski did before him.

Against Genoa, Sucic led the way for touches (123), completed passes (114, including 69 forward and 21 in the final third) with 98% accuracy, chances created (two), distance covered (13.412 km) and sprint speed (27.966 km/h).

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Nor should Sucic's five ball recoveries, one fewer than Curtis Jones, be overlooked, especially after he gave the ball away badly late in last Sunday's match. Jones, back from a muscle injury and making his third start after the away trips to Madrid and Rome, is showing encouraging signs since arriving from Liverpool. He covered 12.331 km and completed 94% of his passes: 94 in total, including 62 forward and 30 in the final third.

Although his compatriot Zvonimir Boban (a former AC Milan player and now president of Dinamo Zagreb, the club from which the 2003-born midfielder arrived for €14.5 million plus another €2.5 million in bonuses in the June 2025 transfer window, and he is already worth at least three times that) thinks differently, Susic and Inter want to continue together. Of course, he will need a pay rise from his current contract, which runs until 2030 and is worth €1.5 million net a year. Across the entire Inter squad, only third-choice goalkeeper Di Gennaro earns less.

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Competition for places helps, with their rivals proving just as fierce. Lazio and Roma continue to set the pace at the top of the table, and Inter cannot afford to do any less. Dropping points as they did in Bergamo is a mistake they cannot repeat.