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What makes José Mourinho tick? Dazn explores that question in the documentary “Winning”, charting the Special One’s journey from Inter’s Treble to his return to Real Madrid today. The 55-minute film features several of his former players, including Wesley Sneijder.

A key figure in Inter’s Treble season, the former Real Madrid and Inter attacking midfielder recalls how Mourinho convinced him to move to Milan and gave him time off to visit his son. Sneijder also shares an amusing story about Balotelli and describes how Mourinho managed the squad, inspiring even substitutes such as Materazzi to give everything for him.

Sneijder on Mourinho: “He manages the dressing room better than anyone. I think of Materazzi: he was one of the lads who hardly ever played, but he was always one of the happiest in training. Although he was a substitute, Mourinho made him feel important. I’ve never had a manager who knew how to manage people like he did.”

The move to Inter: “It was the period when the new president arrived (Florentino Perez, editor’s note) and several Galacticos such as Ronaldo and Benzema came to Madrid... That was when Mourinho started calling me about coming to Inter. He knew I was the missing piece in his team; he told me all the time. In the end, when I decided to accept, the paperwork was done, but the derby against Milan was the next day. I said, ‘All right,’ we said goodbye and I wished him good luck for the following day. And he said to me: ‘No, you’re staying here.’ I replied: ‘But I haven’t even had a training session...’ Then he told me: ‘There’s no need. I know what I signed for. You’re the piece I was missing, so I can’t start without you.’ That was when I thought: ‘Wow,’ and from then on I spread my wings.”

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Mou and Balotelli: “With Balotelli, when something wasn’t going right, he would go mad. His message with the video shown before Chievo was: ‘Look, you love football; you even play it with your friends. Now show it on the pitch.’ And we ended up winning 1-0 and he scored.”

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The Treble semi-final: “When we reached the semi-final, we said to ourselves: ‘We’ve done well, but now it’s over.’ I mean, that Barcelona team... you couldn’t beat them. But we met the day before the match and, little by little, we all became convinced we could beat them. He described every weakness our opponents had in detail and, after the meeting, over dinner, we were all saying: ‘They’re not that strong after all; they’re a normal team.’ He managed to put that in our heads. We beat them 3-1 at home, but we could have scored six. And we knew we had to go to the Camp Nou. He told us: ‘We know we have to defend. Maybe they’ll score a goal, but that’s all.’”

“Get out of my office and go to Amsterdam” – “Once he called me into his office and asked me: ‘Are you tired?’ I said yes, and he said: ‘Go to Amsterdam and visit your son.’ I told him I wanted to play on Saturday and he got angry: ‘Get out of my office, book a flight to Amsterdam, come back on Thursday evening, train on Friday and play on Saturday.’ That was when I thought: ‘On Saturday I have to give everything, for myself, for the team, but above all for him.’ And I remember I scored two goals.”