Inter Milan turned a deficit against Fiorentina into a 2-1 win with a dramatic late comeback on Sunday afternoon. Marcus Thuram levelled in the 90th minute, then Piotr Zielinski settled it from the penalty spot in the 98th, in the eighth round of the Italian league.

The win saw Inter repeat a rare feat in their league history. For the third time, they overturned a one-goal deficit by scoring twice from the 90th minute onwards, according to Opta statistics.

They had pulled off something similar against Cesena on 30 April 2011, when Giampaolo Pazzini struck twice, and against Sampdoria on 9 January 2005, with goals from Christian Vieri and Alvaro Recoba.

Victory kept the Nerazzurri top of the table on 22 points, ahead of Lazio on goal difference. Fiorentina stayed stuck on 4 points in eighteenth place.