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Nicolò Barella, the Inter midfielder, spoke at a press conference ahead of Inter's match against Stuttgart on matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

"I've always said that the team makes the difference, always," reports FcInter1908.it . "This is a wonderful dressing room, full of great lads, but at times we should have handled certain situations better. We're the ones who go out on the pitch. That's our responsibility. We've spoken to each other because we're adults and experienced players. If we had the solution in front of us, it would be very easy. We have to keep talking to improve the situation, but it's part of football. I'm not worried".

"In Bergamo, we all deserved credit for taking the lead, and we were all to blame when they came back. Our concentration dropped a little, but it's understandable to think it might have been over. It's only really over when the referee blows the whistle. We can't afford to go home with one point instead of three. Mistakes like that happen over a league season. We're still up there in the table, and I see the glass as half full".

The absences of Chalanoglu and Zielinski: "Every absence has an impact, whoever it is. There are a lot of matches and a lot of competitions. We're at a stage of the season where we've played a lot of games. We have to be at our best on the pitch. We've seen the qualities of the team we're facing. They're very physical and play with intensity, so we have to give everything we've got. We want to do that".

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"Are we lacking motivation? When your back is against the wall, you try to push yourself, and that's easier. But since I've been at Inter, the aim has always been to compete on every front. Some years we've done that better than others, but I don't think it's a question of the blows we've taken. There are ups and downs. That's part of a team's story. Few teams stay up there for 10 years in a row. Over time, it's understandable that Inter have fallen and then got back up".

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"Are we satisfied with what we've achieved? That must never happen. The last team to win two Serie A titles in a row were Juventus, and our aim is to retain the title. It hasn't happened since I've been at Inter, so of course that's motivation. We have other competitions too. We have to respect them and give 100% to do our best".