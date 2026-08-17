Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Liverpool v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Inter refuse to give up on deal for Liverpool star

Transfers
Inter
Liverpool
C. Jones
Serie A
LaLiga
Italy
England
Spain

Inter Milan are lining up a fresh bid to prise Curtis Jones away from Liverpool. The English midfielder has topped the Italian club's wishlist since last January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have reopened contacts with Jones's representatives, clearing the way for further talks in the coming weeks as they prepare a new offer for Liverpool.

Crucially, Romano insists the move does not hinge on any outgoing at Inter. The Italians are pushing straight ahead to get Jones over the line.



Everything still rests on Liverpool and Inter finding common ground. The two clubs have yet to settle on a final formula.

Inter have made no secret of their admiration for the player, now their number one midfield target. Recent reports suggest they want to reopen talks with a new offer, having set aside 30 million euros to seal the deal at the start of this summer.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google