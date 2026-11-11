Inter: recovery times for all injured players and when they will return to action

Inter begin the break with six players in the treatment room: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, Ange-Yoan Bonny, John Stones, Curtis Jones and Aleksandar Stanković. Cristian Chivu is monitoring Lautaro, Stones and Jones as they recover from earlier injuries, while Thuram, Bonny and Stankovic have picked up fresh problems.

Lautaro

Lautaro Martinez has been out since 13 October, the evening of the home defeat to Bruges. His recovery from a strain in the flexor muscles of his left thigh is almost complete. Chivu could include the number 10 in the squad for the first match after the break, against Atalanta on 22 November.

Thuram

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Thuram felt discomfort in his right biceps femoris during Sunday's win over Como, forcing him to miss his national team's upcoming matches, including Thursday's game against Italy at the Meazza. The Frenchman is unlikely to recover in time for 22 November or the Champions League match against Stuttgart on the 25th. A return to the squad for the match against Genoa on 28 November looks more realistic.

Bonny

A longer recovery awaits Bonny after he suffered an injury to a flexor muscle in his right thigh towards the end of Inter-Como. The Frenchman is expected to be out for a month, with a return anticipated for Inter-Torino on 13 December or Lecce-Inter on 18 December.

Stankovic

Stankovic also faces a lengthy wait before he is available again after suffering a muscle injury during Monday's training session with the Serbian national team. The midfielder will be out for around a month, putting Inter-Torino on 13 December or Lecce-Inter on 18 December in view for his return too.

Stones and Jones

After the break, Stones should be available again on 22 November. The same goes for Jones, who has almost fully recovered from the lingering effects of the myofascial strain in the adductors of his right thigh that Inter announced on 8 October.