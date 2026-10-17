Inter Milan have begun the season in a manner that ranks among their finest Serie A starts since three points for a win came in.

A valuable 3-1 win away at Bologna on Saturday evening took care of matchday seven.

Opta data shows Inter have banked 19 points from their first seven games, only the fourth time they have hit that mark since the three-point system arrived in 1994-1995.

Three seasons carry the same total after seven matches for the black and blue side: 1997-1998, 2002-2003 and 2017-2018.

Nobody has beaten them yet either. Six wins, one draw.

That takes Inter to 19 points and top of the table. Bologna stay on 5, provisionally 14th.