'The match prepares itself!' – Ivan Provedel issues bold derby warning after Inter Milan go top

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Inter Milan established a historic 25-point record at the top of Serie A after grinding out a 2-0 win over Venezia courtesy of two late own goals. Standout goalkeeper Ivan Provedel praised his team's defensive resilience as the squad turns its complete focus to Saturday's colossal derby against AC Milan.

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Inter grind out victory in Venice to hold top spot

Inter Milan secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Venezia at the Penzo Stadium to remain top of the Serie A table with 25 points—their best tally after nine matchdays in the three-point era. Cristian Chivu's side overcame two disallowed Venezia goals before forcing two late own goals from Moreno and Halhal in the final ten minutes.

Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel produced crucial first-half saves from Kike Perez and Lauberbach to keep the hosts at bay and claim his first clean sheet for the Nerazzurri.

The crucial win provides Inter with immense momentum heading into Saturday's highly anticipated showdown against rivals AC Milan.

Provedel outlines mindset for upcoming Milan derby

Speaking after his heroic display,Provedel emphasized that motivation will not be an issue for the squad as they prepare for the derby. "I did my job, and fortunately we managed to break the deadlock and take the three points," Provedel stated. "We took the three points with a performance that wasn't the best, but that can happen."

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"We have to arrive at the derby in the best possible shape; I think it's a match that will prepare itself for its motivation; the coach will only have to focus on the tactical side," the goalkeeper added. "Now we'll rest and start thinking about it tomorrow."

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Provedel praised the strong harmony in the squad, describing it as the ideal foundation for major fixtures.

Thuram and Diouf underline winning mentality

Match-winner Marcus Thuram and midfielder Andy Diouf echoed Provedel's focus, highlighting the squad's relentless work rate during a congested schedule. "We stayed in the game and scored two important goals to secure the three points," Thuram noted. "We want to win like we do every other game and always give 100%."

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Diouf reinforced the significance of the upcoming clash for both players and supporters. "It's never easy to play away against these teams, but we did it and now we're ready for a great match," Diouf said.

"The derby is very important for us and the fans; we want to win," the French midfielder asserted.

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All eyes on San Siro for blockbuster derby clash

Having navigated a treacherous trip to Venice, Inter turn their complete focus to Saturday, October 31st, when they visit AC Milan at the San Siro.

Chivu's men enter the derby sitting proudly at the top of the standings.

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The Nerazzurri will look to build on their record-breaking start to the league campaign.