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BATE Borisov have been relegated to Belarus's second division for the first time in their history.

Aleksandr Butko scored a penalty a minute before the 90th minute to deny BATE Borisov a home win in their final league game against Isloch, who came back to draw 1-1 after Andrey Makarenko's own goal put them behind in the 77th minute.

The hosts finished the season second-bottom on 25 points from 30 games, two points short of safety.

Their coach is Vitaliy Rogozhkin, a former left-back who played for Siena in Italy during the 2001/02 Serie B season.

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BATE Borisov first played in Europe in the UEFA Cup in 1999 with midfielder Alexander Hleb (formerly of Arsenal) and striker Vitaly Kutuzov (formerly of AC Milan), then in the Champions League group stage in 2008 against Real Madrid, Juventus and Zenit Saint Petersburg. They earned their first points against Juventus, drawing 2-2 at home and 0-0 away.

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The following year, they claimed their first Europa League group-stage win with a 2-1 home victory over AEK Athens on 22 October 2009, before beating Everton 1-0 away.

They have also faced AC Milan four times: twice in the UEFA Cup in 2001 and twice in the Champions League in 2011. AC Milan won three of those games and the other ended 1-1.

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In 2011, BATE Borisov reached the Europa League round of 32, but Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out after two draws under the away goals rule, which counted away goals double in the event of a tie.

These European clubs have never been relegated to the second division: Inter (Italy), Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona and Real Madrid (Spain), Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Utrecht (the Netherlands), Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray (Turkey), Panathinakos, PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos (Greece), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Aberdeen and Celtic (Scotland), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine).

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The same is true in South America for Boca Juniors (Argentina), Flamengo and São Paulo (Brazil), Colo Colo (Chile), Nacional and Peñarol (Uruguay).