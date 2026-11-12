Share Follow GOAL on Google

Good news for Cristian Chivu from the Pinetina training ground today: Luis Henrique has returned to group training, according to FcInter1908.

Advertisement

The date of Lautaro Martinez's return to group training remains uncertain, although he is aiming to be available for the match against Atalanta on 22 November. Marcus Thuram, who returned from the France squad because of fatigue, is training separately. Chivu hopes to have him back with the group next week. Bonny and Stankovic, meanwhile, face a month on the sidelines.

Inter's injured players

Lautaro

Absent since 13 October, the night of the home defeat to Bruges, Lautaro Martinez has almost recovered from a strain in the flexor muscles of his left thigh. Chivu could call up the number 10 for the first match after the break, against Atalanta on 22 November.

Advertisement Advertisement

Thuram

Related Topics

Thuram felt discomfort in his right hamstring during Sunday's win over Como, forcing him to miss his national team's upcoming matches, including Thursday's game against Italy at the Meazza. Inter's medical staff initially believe it is simply fatigue. He will try to recover in time to face Atalanta on 22 November or Stuttgart in the Champions League on the 25th. If not, he should be back for the match against Genoa on 28 November.

Bonny

Advertisement

Injured late in Inter's match against Como, Bonny faces a longer recovery after suffering an injury to the flexor muscle in his right thigh. The Frenchman is expected to be out for a month, with a return anticipated for Inter-Torino on 13 December or Lecce-Inter on 18 December.

Stankovic

Advertisement

A muscle injury during Monday's training session with the Serbia national team has also left Stankovic facing a lengthy wait. The midfielder will be out for around a month, putting him, too, on course for Inter-Torino on 13 December or Lecce-Inter on 18 December.

Stones and Jones

Advertisement

Stones should be available again immediately after the break, on 22 November. Jones should also be available then, having almost fully recovered from the effects of the myofascial strain in the adductors of his right thigh that Inter announced on 8 October.