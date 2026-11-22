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Fresh from winning the 2025/2026 Panchina d'Oro, Cristian Chivu wants to leave last season's celebrations behind and focus on 2026/2027. Inter travel to face Atalanta in Bergamo tonight needing to respond to wins by Lazio, Roma and AC Milan in a wide-open Serie A title race.

Speaking to Dazn, the Romanian manager stressed how hard it is to prepare for such an important match after an international break that took many of his players around the world with their national teams. He also needs to get those who were not at their best before the break back to full fitness. The derby defeat must become a distant memory. The subsequent win over Como gives Inter a foundation to build on.

Sarri has had difficulties - "We all know what Sarri is trying to do, the organisation he is trying to bring to Atalanta. He has only been working here for a few months. We know they have had difficulties defensively and have never fielded their first-choice defence."



It is never easy in Bergamo - "When players go away on international duty, you have many of them scattered around the world. It is never easy in Bergamo. Expectations are high, we have to give our all and pick up where we left off two weeks ago."

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I don't experiment - "I don't experiment; I manage a group according to the problems it faces every day."

Choices in defence - "Pavard has trained well and recovered a little earlier. Manuel Akanji has had some problems, while Stones is recovering. In any case, we have great players available who often deserve to start."

Building on the Como match - "We will build on what we did against Como. We often talk about names, but we have to look at players’ attributes. We need to prepare for matches as well as possible to provide attacking options without losing our balance."