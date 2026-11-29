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Lautaro Martinez has lifted the lid on the mental and physical toll of his recent injury layoff after marking his return to the Inter starting line-up with a goal. The Nerazzurri captain helped his side to a dominant victory on Saturday, proving he has lost none of his clinical edge despite a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

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Back with a bang at San Siro

Martinez has spoken candidly about the "very serious injury" that kept him out of action for over six weeks after inspiring his team to a comprehensive 4-0 win against Genoa. The Argentine forward had been sidelined since suffering a thigh strain on October 10, an injury that forced him to miss significant game time before he finally made a brief appearance as a substitute last week. Saturday’s clash at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza marked his first start since the setback, and he wasted no time in making his presence felt by opening the scoring for Simone Inzaghi’s men.

Following his goal, the floodgates opened for the reigning Serie A champions. Marcus Thuram netted a brace to continue his fine form, while Petar Sucic added further gloss to the scoreline from the penalty spot. It was a vital performance for the club, providing the perfect response to the critics following a chaotic 4-4 draw with Atalanta in their previous outing. "I had a very serious injury, but hard work always pays off, so I waited 46 days for this return, sometimes doing double sessions, but I was able to return in the best way so I can help the team," Martinez told Sky Sport Italia, as cited by Football Italia.

Responding to the critics

The atmosphere surrounding the Nerazzurri had become somewhat tense after they squandered a two-goal lead against Atalanta last week. Martinez, ever the leader, acknowledged that the team must take responsibility for any negativity aimed at them. He emphasized that the only way to silence the doubters is through consistent performance and by restoring the club to its rightful position at the top of the Italian game, regardless of the challenges posed by their domestic rivals.

"Criticism must be accepted, because we are the ones who put ourselves in this situation. We need to take Inter back to where the club belongs, we’ve got to keep giving our best, try to win the games. Sometimes if you don’t win, either you made a mistake, or the opponents were better on the night, either way you have to keep working on it," the striker added.

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A modern leader’s defensive shift

While his goal-scoring return grabbed the headlines, Martinez also drew praise for his defensive work rate. During one notable sequence, the captain tracked back deep into his own half to win a challenge near the Inter corner flag, a defensive intervention that immediately sparked a dangerous counter-attack for the hosts. This selfless approach is something the 29-year-old believes is essential in the contemporary era of the sport, where every player on the pitch must contribute to the defensive shape.

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"I always try to work and give my contribution to the team, which isn’t just scoring goals. Modern football has changed, so even the strikers have to track back and help with defending," he explained.

Proving strength on the pitch

As the conversation turned toward the historical standing of the current Inter squad, Martinez was asked if this is the strongest group of players the club has assembled over the last seven or eight years. The captain was quick to dismiss such comparisons, preferring to focus on the daily grind of training and the need for the team to validate their quality through actions rather than media debates or dressing room talk.

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“I don’t like this kind of debate, as you need to prove your strength on the field every single day, starting from training, and then carrying that on into the match situation," Martinez concluded. "My teammates sometimes say we are strong too, but I always tell them we need to prove it, not just with words."