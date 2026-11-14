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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Inter breathe a sigh of relief over Thuram: the attacking crisis is already over

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Marcus Thuram is ready to reclaim his place in Inter’s attack after the muscle fatigue that forced him to leave the France training camp: he is already fit for Atalanta v Inter.

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According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the problem is minor. The French forward could therefore start alongside Pio Esposito against Sarri's side.

After missing the first international break, Thuram's call-up by Zidane ended early because of fatigue in his right hamstring. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, that precaution should not stop him returning to action immediately after the break, when Inter face Atalanta in Bergamo (22 November). Marcus is ready to resume training with the squad and reclaim a starting place. The Frenchman is a key figure in Inter's attack.

His understanding with Pio Esposito is already well established. The numbers back it up. In the six matches they have started together, they have scored eight goals between them: five from Thuram and three from the Italy forward. Together, they have helped drive Inter's attacking output: they have scored 18 goals in those matches and conceded only five. Inter now aim to reunite the pair in the starting line-up against Sarri's side. Captain Lautaro Martinez should also be back after the break, although it remains to be seen whether he will return for the match against Atalanta. Bonny is the only absentee (he will return in mid-December): Inter's shortage of forwards is already over.

Written byGianluca Minchiotti

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Caporedattore di calciomercato.com dal 2010, laureato in Scienze politiche e iscritto all'Ordine dei giornalisti dal 2006. Pavese di origine e di residenza, pendolare verso Milano da oltre 20 anni. Ho imparato a leggere sfogliando i quotidiani che comprava mio padre, sportivi e non, e mi sono innamorato del calcio grazie alla Nazionale campione del Mondo nel 1982 e alla Juventus di Platini. Amo l'adrenalina della breaking news, la partita 'live' (ho iniziato a fare le dirette testuali con il Televideo Rai, fino a calciomercato.com) e i pezzi di approfondimento e opinione, in particolare sulla Juventus. 
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