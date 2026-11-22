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The Ivorian striker with a French passport could be considered the most expendable player on the transfer market

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Inter have a clear aim for the next two transfer windows: reshape their squad, make more of player trading and stay as competitive as possible in Italy and Europe. They want players with different attributes, particularly in attack, but that also means considering departures from the current squad.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter see Ange-Yoan Bonny as the "most expendable" of the four strikers available to Cristian Chivu. A substantial fee for him could allow Inter to bring in not one but perhaps two reinforcements with different attributes.

The figures on the books: Bonny arrived in Milan from Parma in summer 2025 for a total of €25 million, including bonuses. Many of those bonuses have already been triggered, so the figure recorded on the books has already reached around €24.6 million in historical cost. Parma also secured a 20% share of any future resale, while the centre-forward signed a five-year contract expiring on 30 June 2030, starting at €2 million net and rising.

Bonny's impact on the books for the 2025/26 season was €8.3 million. His wages push that figure up for 2026/27. By 30 June 2027, the amount needed to avoid a capital loss, or the starting point for calculating a capital gain, will be €14.76 million.

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Expendable, but at what price? Parma's 20% resale share, Bonny's age, having recently turned 23, and the market value of strikers in Europe all matter. Inter have no intention of accepting a discount to consider letting the centre-forward leave.



If Inter decide to listen to offers for the former Parma player before entering the transfer market themselves, they will want a valuation of at least €35 million to €40 million.

Mendy the first alternative? If Bonny leaves, Inter want to bring in players with different attributes. The Ivorian has qualities similar to Thuram's, but tends to drift wide rather than attack the penalty area and run in behind. Paul Mendy has shown those qualities, at least so far, after emerging at Cagliari at the start of this season. He could also cost less than the former Parma player in both transfer fee and wages.

Inter could instead turn to other players, perhaps ones stronger in one-on-one situations and better able to create a numerical advantage in tight spaces. A second striker or a winger who can play up front.