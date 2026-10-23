Lennart Karl has endured a noticeable dip since the start of the new season, with Bayern Munich's young winger struggling to rediscover the outstanding form he produced for the Bavarian giants last term.

Karl has managed just one goal in nine matches across all competitions this season. Last season he struck nine times and laid on eight assists in 40 appearances.

According to German newspaper "Bild", the 18-year-old's decline is not down solely to a muscle tear he suffered during the summer. Concerns are also growing about his activities off the pitch.

The paper claims Bayern's management are unhappy with the way Karl presents himself on social media, feeling he goes overboard in sharing details of his lavish lifestyle and his private life with his influencer girlfriend Zoe Capelli.

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Bayern have since warned the young player to cut down the time he spends on Instagram and focus more on his football, hoping it helps him rediscover his usual level.

Vincent Kompany sees it differently. Bayern's manager was keen to publicly back Karl to return to his best, insisting there is no reason to worry.

Kompany said: "The rhythm and good performance will come inevitably. It is true he is not producing the same levels he showed last season, but this is natural and acceptable. He realises that such things happen, and he knows well that we are patient with him."

The coach concluded: "The right moment will come when Lennart Karl shows us the player we all know, as he is still a young player and has suffered some injuries. His brilliance is coming and I am not worried about him."