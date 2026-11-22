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Hamza Abdelkarim was supposed to have a relatively busy weekend. He had been due to join coach Juliano Belletti's squad yesterday, Saturday, for the Catalan derby with Barcelona Atlètic against Espanyol's reserve side at the Dani Jarque sports complex, before linking up with the first team today, Sunday.

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The Egyptian international and Alex Campos had been in line to face Espanyol's reserve side, with a wave of absences leaving the team without Onstein, Sergi Mayans and Hafiz Gariba.

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The defender, who arrived from Aitona, started and impressed across the full 90 minutes. Hamza, though, never made it onto the pitch.

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The Egyptian striker wasn't even in the matchday squad, so he had nothing to offer the Brazilian coach, who picked Ignasi Kir to start as the out-and-out centre-forward.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Hamza is struggling with some physical discomfort, which kept him out of the match.

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For now, that same discomfort is also expected to keep him out of Hansi Flick's squad for this Sunday's clash with Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the 13th round of La Liga. At the very least, he won't be able to play.

Abdelkarim gives Flick an option nobody else in his squad offers: a physically strong target man who can play with his back to goal, with good technique and the ability to finish moves.

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Nothing serious

Barring an unexpected setback, Hamza will miss only this weekend's matches and should be available again soon. The club simply chose not to take any risks with the discomfort.

He had trained with Juliano Belletti last Friday to prepare for Saturday's reserve fixture, and in case he was called on to join some training sessions with his teammates.

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Hamza has clocked 131 competitive minutes this season. That breaks down as 12 with the first team and 74 with the reserve side, where he scored in the only match he played, plus another 45 with the Under-19s.

Born on 1 January 2008, Hamza Abdelkarim came through the youth ranks at Egyptian club Al Ahly and caught the eye with Egypt's Under-17 side at the 2025 World Cup in Qatar, scoring twice in the tournament.

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He joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly in February 2026, and the Spanish club triggered the purchase option in June to make the move permanent.

Promotion to Hansi Flick's first team soon followed, making him the first Egyptian player in the Blaugrana ranks.