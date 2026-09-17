Injury rules England star out of Tuchel's squad

John Stones will miss the upcoming England squad after his club Inter Milan confirmed the defender has suffered a thigh injury.

Thomas Tuchel names his first squad since the World Cup tomorrow, Friday, and Stones now faces a race against time to recover.

Inter confirmed this morning, Thursday, that the 32-year-old had suffered a muscle strain in his left thigh.

According to The Sun, the Italian club said Stones had undergone clinical and diagnostic tests, with his condition due to be reassessed over the coming days.

He picked up the injury during Inter's thrilling 5-3 win over Udinese on Monday evening.

The newspaper added: "It was a particularly frustrating setback for Stones, who had made his first start for Inter after joining the Serie A giants from Manchester City."

Press reports in Italy suggest Stones could spend around a month on the sidelines.

That leaves Tuchel with a headache over a replacement as he finalises his squad. England face a busy schedule in the UEFA Nations League against Spain, the Czech Republic and Croatia during the international break.

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