Norway's right-back came off in the 66th minute of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Portugal after picking up a slight knock. Leo Östigard replaced him.

There is still no detailed information on the extent of Ryerson's injury. If it proves more serious, the 28-year-old could miss the Scandinavians' next two Nations League matches.

Following the opening win against Denmark and the defeat against Portugal, Norway next face Wales on Thursday before meeting Portugal again in Sunday's return fixture three days later.

For BVB, Ryerson would return the following Friday (9 October). Borussia Dortmund host Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park at the start of the fifth Bundesliga matchday.

This season, the 28-year-old has not missed a single competitive game for the Black and Yellows. Ryerson has registered three assists in seven appearances across all competitions. He also started both Nations League matches for Norway.