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Alphonso Davies appears to have suffered only a minor muscle injury during Canada's 3-2 match against Guatemala, according to The Athletic.

"Following a medical examination today in Toronto, it was confirmed that Alphonso Davies has suffered a mild muscle strain in his lower body. He is travelling back to Germany, where he will continue to receive medical care," reporter Joshua Kloke quotes the Canadian association as saying. tz and Münchner Merkur report that he will be out for seven to ten days.

Davies lasted just five minutes in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final before injury forced him off. He slipped awkwardly while moving back into his own penalty area during a Guatemala attack, got to his feet to block the ensuing shot, then sat down on the pitch to signal he could not continue. Walking to the bench, he visibly shook his head in frustration.

Canada assistant coach Mauro Biello subsequently spoke of a possible "lower-body injury". According to kicker and Bild, Davies is already on his way back to Munich, where he is expected to undergo another examination.

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Since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in March 2025, Davies had repeatedly struggled with muscle injuries. Among other things, he missed large parts of the recent World Cup in his homeland. His only appearance came in the round of 32 and lasted just over 20 minutes.

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How did Alphonso Davies react to his injury?

Speaking to One Soccer, Davies expressed little confidence that he would return to the pitch quickly. He could not say exactly how serious the injury was, but knew one thing for certain: "There's something there."

Having four hamstring injuries "is something you have to be very careful with. If you keep suffering the same injury, something could eventually give way, and then we're talking about surgery. That's something I'm afraid of. It's just really hard," Davies said. He now wanted to do everything he could to "stay positive", focus on his "recovery and try to return as quickly and safely as possible".

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The latest injury and the resulting enforced break nevertheless left him "frustrated and angry. Being injured is never fun, especially when you're dealing with one hamstring injury after another. I always try to stay positive during difficult times, but right now it's frustrating."

At Bayern Munich, Davies had recently been in good form and had even, at times, held the edge over summer signing Nathaniel Brown in the competition for the position on the left side of defence, before impressively deputising for the injured Luis Diaz on the left wing.

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Across all competitions this season, Davies has made 15 appearances, scored three goals and set up five more.