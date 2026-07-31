FIFA have commissioned an independent consultancy to prepare a comprehensive study on expanding the World Cup to 64 teams from the 2030 edition, according to an official document from the organisation. It signals just how determined world football's governing body is to accelerate the pace of change.

The document reveals that Gianni Infantino's organisation wants a decisive, swift verdict on the tournament's new format after the 2026 edition, which will feature 48 teams for the first time.

Tensions are already escalating between the continental confederations. They remain divided over several strategic issues, chief among them the heated debate that has raged since the start of the week over the proposal to "sell the World Cup".

What will the agency study?

FIFA have defined the scope of the mission precisely. The chosen agency must assess whether raising the number of teams from 48 to 64 would affect the market value of the tournament and the football ecosystem as a whole, and how. The required analysis begins with an assessment of the expected revenues from the expanded edition.

Next comes a comprehensive analysis of the consequences for brands, broadcasters, fans, media companies, national and continental associations, leagues, clubs, and the rest of the actors in the sports industry.

The document stressed that the study must "assess market interest, commercial opportunities, and the risks of market saturation". It affirmed that the use of consumer or fan data is permitted if it provides useful insights, but "must not form the core of the study", which must maintain "a B2B, business to business, approach first and foremost".

A tight timeline before September

The timeline is intensive. FIFA will appoint the agency that wins the consultancy contract on 14 August.

That agency then has just four weeks to present its findings, by 10 or 11 September, ahead of the final deadline of 19 September set as part of the process of selling the World Cup hosting rights.

Football could therefore know before the end of the summer whether its most prestigious tournament will expand again to include 64 countries.

A continental split threatening to explode

The atmosphere around the anticipated decision is charged. FIFA continue to push hard towards expansion, but the major continental confederations stand at the opposite end.

UEFA lead the opposition. European football's governing body is joined in its reservations by CONCACAF, the Asian Football Confederation, the African confederation and the Oceania confederation, all at odds with the overall direction FIFA are currently advocating.

Running alongside the 64-team study is the storm stirred up by the proposal to create the "FIFA Forward Foundation" and open the door to private investment in the World Cup. It deepens the divisions and heralds an open confrontation between Zurich and the rest of the footballing capitals.