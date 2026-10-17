Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-MOROCCO-FIFAAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Infantino in Morocco: praise and a message before the 2030 World Cup

Morocco vs Niger
Morocco
Niger
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
France vs Morocco
France
World Cup
Portugal vs Spain
Portugal
Spain
Morocco
Niger
France
US
Portugal
Spain

A new stop before the dream World Cup

Gianni Infantino is back in Morocco. The FIFA president timed his visit to coincide with the start of the Under-17 Women's World Cup "Morocco 2026", praising Moroccans' passion for football at a time when the Kingdom is preparing to host the biggest event of all in partnership with Spain and Portugal in 2030.

Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa received Infantino for the tournament's opening ceremony and the opening match, another sign of Morocco's growing standing as a host of international competitions.

Delighted to be back in the Kingdom, the FIFA chief pointed to the place Morocco has carved out for itself in world football. He spoke too of a passion among supporters that spills beyond the stadium walls and carries messages of tolerance, coexistence and peace.

Behind it all sits a steady build-up of sporting infrastructure and organisational know-how, all feeding Morocco's ambition to stage the biggest tournaments on the planet, according to the website "Hespress".

This Under-17 Women's World Cup marks another milestone, and it throws a spotlight on young female talent. The bigger challenge comes in 2030, when Morocco co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal and face a fresh global test of what they can deliver.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google