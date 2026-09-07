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Gianni Infantino Getty

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Infantino: Egypt's participation in the World Cup is exceptional, we look forward to seeing them again

Egypt
World Cup
Egypt

Praise for Egypt's level from the FIFA president

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hailed Egypt's showing at the 2026 World Cup, calling the Pharaohs' campaign exceptional by every measure.

Egypt reached the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time in their history. They then saw off Australia on penalties in the round of 32, before Argentina knocked them out 3-2 in the round of 16.

Writing on his official Instagram account on Monday, Infantino said: "Egypt made history at the 2026 World Cup in North America, achieving an unprecedented qualification beyond the group stage and its first ever victory in the tournament, making it an exceptional participation by all measures for the "Pharaohs".

He added: "The Egyptian team brought joy and delight to the hearts of its passionate fans, who added great enthusiasm and wonderful atmospheres in every stadium where the team played its matches".

He concluded: "We eagerly look forward to seeing them return to the global stage again in the near future".


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