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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Indecent behaviour has sparked controversy during the match between the Royal Army and Renaissance Berkane

RSB Berkane vs FAR Rabat
RSB Berkane
FAR Rabat
CAF Champions League
Olympic Club de Safi vs RSB Berkane
Olympic Club de Safi
Botola Pro
RSB Berkane vs MAS Fes
MAS Fes
A. Azri
Morocco

There are widespread calls for the Nahda Berkane player to be punished.

Saturday’s first leg of the African Champions League semi-final between Moroccan sides Renaissance Berkane and Royal Army was overshadowed by controversy when cameras caught Berkane player Amine Azri making indecent gestures.

Cameras captured Azri making indecent and offensive gestures, according to Moroccan newspaper Al-Batal, and the footage quickly spread across social media.

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The incident prompted widespread criticism and calls for CAF to sanction the player.

Renaissance Berkane and the Royal Army will contest the second leg next Saturday at the Berkane Municipal Stadium, after the military side claimed a 2-0 first-leg win yesterday.

The Moroccan winners will then meet either Tunisia’s Espérance or South Africa’s Sundowns, who contest the first leg in Tunisia on Sunday.

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