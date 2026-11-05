MLS's list of the ten best-selling shirts for 2026 shows Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Müller remains a firm fan favourite. His club's shirt with Müller's name on the back ranks third.

Only shirts bearing the names of Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Heung-Min Son (Los Angeles) sell better.

Close behind in fourth is Müller's long-time attacking partner Robert Lewandowski of Chicago Fire. Antoine Griezmann (fifth, Orlando City), Luis Suarez (eighth, Inter Miami) and German striker Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) in ninth also make the top 10.

Why is Hany Mukhtar in the ranking?

Born in Berlin, Mukhtar has played in MLS since 2020 and is an established figure in the league. He was voted most valuable player in 2022, and in September became the first player born in Germany to reach 100 MLS goals, including the playoffs. This season alone, he has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists. Marco Reus (LA Galaxy), by contrast, does not feature in the ranking.

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Sixth place for Cavan Sullivan, who is just 17, might raise eyebrows. The teenager is regarded as the next big hope in the USA. After he was named "Player of the Month" in September, he made history in October. In the USA's 3-0 win, Sullivan became the youngest goalscorer in history.

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Thomas Müller: top of the Western Conference

Müller is the first Whitecaps player since Alphonso Davies in 2018 to make the list. Now 37, he moved from Munich to Vancouver on a free transfer in 2025 and has since scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 appearances.

With nine goals already this season, Müller has played a major part in putting the Caps top of the Western Conference after 33 regular-season games.

Thomas Müller in third place: the MLS shirt ranking