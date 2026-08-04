Cristiano Ronaldo has linked up with his Al-Nassr team-mates for the first time since Portugal's exit from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Saudi side faced Spain's Almeria on Tuesday in the final friendly of their overseas training camp in Lisbon, their last outing before the start of the new 2026-2027 season.

Al-Nassr's official account on X posted a video clip of Ronaldo shaking hands with the players and new Australian coach Ange Postecoglou. He was keen to attend the match despite not yet joining training.

It marked the first time the Portugal captain had met the squad and coach since his World Cup run ended on 6 July, a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16.

"The Don" remains the only player yet to return to Al-Nassr training after the tournament, with almost a full month having passed since his elimination.

The reunion comes four days before his wedding to partner Georgina Rodriguez, scheduled for Saturday on the Portuguese island of Madeira, according to earlier press reports.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 and fired them to the Saudi Roshn League title last season, ending a seven-year wait. He has also claimed the competition's top scorer award twice.