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Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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In video: pundit drops a bombshell: Donis will leave the Saudi national team with 99% certainty

G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
Friendlies
Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Greece
Saudi Arabia
South Korea
Uzbekistan

A shock for the Greek coach

A Saudi media figure has dropped a major bombshell regarding the future of Greek coach Giorgos Donis, manager of the Saudi national team, claiming he will leave the role with a 99% probability.

Press reports had previously revealed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's desire to dismiss Donis and sign Spaniard Roberto Martinez as his successor for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Those reports sparked fury on the Saudi street, particularly given the limited time before the Asian Cup. The backlash prompted the Saudi federation to issue a statement confirming the Greek coach would stay put.

Then came the twist. Pushing the 2027 Asian Cup back from January to December of next year reignited the debate over sacking Donis, with ample time now available before the tournament.

Next matches
KSA

KSA

Friendlies

13 Nov 2026

KOR

KOR

KSA

KSA

Friendlies

17 Nov 2026

UZB

UZB

Saudi journalist Badr Al-Saqri denied those reports in statements to the "Nadeena" programme on "MBC 1", citing contact with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and confirming Donis will lead the national team at the Asian Cup.

His co-host had other ideas. Saudi media figure Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi dropped a major bombshell, responding: "And I tell you that with a 99% probability, Donis will leave."

Donis took charge of the Saudi national team last April, succeeding French coach Hervé Renard just two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup, which they exited in the first round.

Yet the Greek coach still delivered. He led Saudi Arabia to their first title in 23 years, winning the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", last October.

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