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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

In video: Ibáñez opens fire on Al-Ahly fans: they were playing against us!

R. Ibanez
A. Bondarenko
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Ukraine
Saudi Arabia

The Brazilian defender came out with an angry message

Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez of Al-Ahli Saudi has opened fire on the club's fans, after the emphatic win over Al-Riyadh in the Roshn League, considering that they were playing against "Al-Raqi".

Al-Ahli beat Al-Riyadh 5-0, in the match between the two sides on Friday evening at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Ibanez said in comments carried by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" after the match: "Things are good, and Al-Ahli are fine, but the only thing I can talk about is the fans."

He added: "We are on the pitch fighting for the team, everyone together, and that is what we do on the pitch, but when the fans are not on our side, and our fans start whistling in disapproval, that is not good for us."

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

He concluded: "As I said, they always support us, and I hope they stay with us. I said before that they are the twelfth man on the pitch, but today they played against us."

The defender's anger was aimed at the whistles that rained down on Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko, the Shakhtar Donetsk arrival, from the first whistle to the last.

Ibanez had already shown his displeasure as he walked off at the break, with his side three goals to the good, as the crowd kept jeering Bondarenko.

Al-Ahli's supporters had launched a campaign to block the Ukrainian's signing well before he arrived, arguing the club needed a stronger option in midfield. The club pressed ahead regardless.

That deal infuriated the fans, who turned their fury on former Portuguese sporting director Rui Pedro Braz. He was relieved of his post on Thursday.

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