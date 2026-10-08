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In video: how did Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate Saudi Arabia's title win?

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

"The Don" celebrates

Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his delight after Saudi Arabia lifted the Arabian Gulf Cup in its 27th edition, "Gulf 27", with the Al-Nassr captain joining in the celebrations.

The Saudis sealed the title on Tuesday, beating the UAE 2-0 in the final at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

Al-Nassr marked the moment with a video of their players celebrating alongside the team-mates who had helped Saudi Arabia to glory, filmed as the squad returned to group training on Thursday.

Five Al-Nassr men played their part. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who suffered an injury in the first match, led the way, with defender Abdulelah Al-Amri, full-back Nawaf Boushal, midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari and forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan all involved.

Ronaldo stole the spotlight in the clip, posted by Al-Nassr on their official "X" account. A broad smile spread across his face as he congratulated the players and posed for photos with them.

"The Don" was having a rough time of it when Saudi Arabia claimed the Gulf title. On the very same day, he issued a statement laying bare the dispute between him and coach Jorge Jesus with the Portugal national team.

Now Ronaldo is gearing up with Al-Nassr for Friday's clash with Al-Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi League on 16 points, built from five wins, one draw and one defeat. That leaves them two points behind leaders Al-Hilal and one behind runners-up Al-Ittihad.

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