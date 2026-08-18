In video: from the Algerian desert to the pyramids: Pyramids announces its new signing

Pyramids FC have officially announced the signing of Algerian striker Ahmed Nadir Benbouali from Hungarian side Gyori Torna Ozetalli, strengthening the squad for the new season.

The club unveiled the deal in style. A presentation video showed Benbouali as a warrior riding on horseback through the Algerian desert, before setting off on his journey towards Egypt.

He rode on through the desert scenery, reaching Egypt's Western Desert, then appeared near the Pyramids, finally revealing his face at the end of the video to announce his arrival.

Talks had been wrapped up earlier. The Algerian will sign a three-season contract, with the option of an additional year.

His arrival makes up for the departure of Congolese striker Fiston Mayele, who left the squad at the end of last season.

Benbouali is 26. He previously played for Belgian side Charleroi before moving to the Hungarian league, where he featured in 41 matches with Gyori Torna Ozetalli, scoring 19 goals and providing six assists.

The striker had not played a single match for his Hungarian club since the start of this season, before sealing his move to Pyramids.

Pyramids finished runners-up in the Egyptian league last season, behind Zamalek.

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