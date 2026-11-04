In video: another hard-fought comeback: Valverde's rocket secures a perfect record for Real Madrid

Real Madrid came from behind to beat hosts AEK Athens 3-2 in Greece on Wednesday evening, in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The win came the hard way. Real fell behind twice, hauled themselves level each time, then nicked it with a goal in the dying moments, a scenario straight out of their last away trip in Europe against Roma (4-3).

Victory made Real Madrid the second side to post a perfect record after four Champions League matches, closing in on Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the standings.

AEK Athens, meanwhile, stay frozen on 3 points in 30th place.

Real's winning run now stretches to seven matches since their defeat in the Madrid derby, four in the league and three in Europe.

They also claimed a first win over AEK Athens on Greek soil, having failed on their first two visits across all competitions with a draw and a defeat. AEK suffered their first home loss to a Spanish side in the Champions League, according to the competition's official website.

It was only Real Madrid's second win on Greek pitches in European competitions across nine matches, against five draws and two defeats.

Greek boldness and a Madrid reply with the "heel"

The hosts came flying out of the blocks against Real Madrid. On 12 minutes they beat Thibaut Courtois, Aboubakary Koita firing a rocket from inside the penalty area.

Real hit back quickly. Vinicius Junior found the net on 28 minutes with a powerful shot, only for the referee to rule it out for offside against Jude Bellingham as he chased the follow-up.

Four minutes later, the England star put it right with a stunning backheel, converting a Marc Cucurella cross.

Valverde's rocket settles the three points

After the break, Real threw bodies forward in search of the comeback they have made their trademark of late, but AEK Athens had a revival of their own.

The Greeks pounced on the gaps left in Real's backline, Stavros Pilios steering home on 75 minutes after a pass from Koita, scorer of the first goal.

Back came the Spanish reply within three minutes. Kylian Mbappe levelled following a precise low cross from Denzel Dumfries.

Just as everyone braced for Real Madrid's first draw of the season in all competitions, substitute captain Federico Valverde had other ideas.

The Uruguayan unleashed a rocket in second-half stoppage time, deceiving the goalkeeper and finding the net.