Spain struck early against England at Wembley on Saturday evening, opening their Group Three campaign in League A of the UEFA Nations League with the lead in the capital.

Lamine Yamal put La Roja ahead in the second minute. The Barcelona star pounced on a loose ball after Manchester City defender Marc Guehi's error, raced towards the box and finished past goalkeeper James Trafford.

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Spain arrive as World Cup holders, having beaten Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 final. They are also European champions, edging England 2-1 in 2024, and they stretch a run of 38 matches unbeaten.

England, meanwhile, finished third at the 2026 World Cup after a thrilling 6-4 win over neighbours France.

Croatia and the Czech Republic complete Group Three of League A, meeting at the same time.











