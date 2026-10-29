Al-Qadsiah's clash with Al-Riyadh in round 12 of the Saudi Roshn League served up a disastrous moment that handed the hosts a second goal, a defensive blunder there was no excuse for.

It arrived in the 36th minute. Al-Qadsiah led 1-0 when an Al-Riyadh defender tried to roll the ball back towards goalkeeper Milan Borjan with a pass that was both short and horribly risky.

Julián Quiñones read it in a flash. The Colombian striker pounced before the ball could reach Borjan, nicking it away superbly inside the penalty area.

Rather than go for glory himself, Quiñones picked out his team-mate Abdullah Al-Salem in a better position and laid the ball on a golden platter in front of an empty net.

Al-Salem, in the form of his life after scoring twice in his previous matches, was never going to turn down the gift. He stroked the ball calmly into the net for Al-Qadsiah's second, then marked it with his trademark "calm" gesture.