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FBL-EUR-C1-ROMA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

In numbers: Diomande, Real Madrid's shuttle against Roma

Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Sevilla
LaLiga
Y. Diomande
Italy
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire

The Ivorian played a major role at the Wolves' stronghold

Yan Diomande topped Real Madrid's charts for duels won, dribbles completed and interceptions as the Spanish side edged Roma 4-3 on Wednesday evening, in the second round of the Champions League league phase at the Olimpico in the Italian capital.

Thirteen duels won, six dribbles completed, four interceptions. No other Real Madrid player came close. Diomande also teed up Kylian Mbappe for the first equaliser, according to statistics network "Squawka".

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Martin de Roon put Roma ahead on 20 minutes, converting Matias Soule's assist, before Mbappe levelled five minutes later from Diomande's pass. Half-time: 1-1.

Donyell Malen then struck twice after the break, on 51 and 57 minutes, to shove the hosts 3-1 clear. Mbappe thought he had one back on 68 minutes, but the referee ruled it out.

Three goals in eight minutes flipped it, every one of them from a corner. Carlos Espi halved the deficit on 82 minutes. Endrick headed in the equaliser three minutes later from Arda Guler's delivery, and Antonio Rudiger settled it on 90 minutes, again with Guler providing.

Six points from two games for Real Madrid, who opened the campaign by beating Inter Milan 2-1.

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