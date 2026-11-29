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Barcelona star Raphinha is back among the goals. The Brazilian did not stop at one: he hit a stunning hat-trick against Deportivo La Coruña in Matchweek 14 of La Liga.

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Since the last international break, Raphinha had played 90 minutes against Villarreal and 14 against Sabah without a goal or an assist to show for it.

According to Sport, he's rediscovered his most influential form, and his three goals against La Coruña made for an exceptional performance.

The hat-trick wasn't just another personal milestone. It carried real weight in Barcelona's history.

Raphinha now has 97 goals for the Catalan club, moving past compatriot Ronaldinho, who scored 94 during his time at Barcelona.

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That makes him Barca's fourth-highest Brazilian goalscorer of all time, behind only Rivaldo (130 goals), Neymar (105 goals) and Evaristo de Macedo (105 goals).

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His next target is clear. Eight more goals will draw him level with Neymar and Evaristo.

This season's numbers tell the story of his impact. He's stretched his lead at the top of the La Liga scoring charts with 18 goals and three assists in 13 matches, leaving Kylian Mbappe trailing on 14.

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Add four goals in four Champions League games and you have an exceptional return, one that cements his status as the main attacking weapon in Hansi Flick's side.

In all, he's scored 21 goals in 17 matches this season.

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His opener against Deportivo La Coruña showed why he ranks among the best forwards in the world. Lamine Yamal lifted his head and whipped a precise cross into the box, a perfect gift that the Brazilian turned into a golden chance.

Raphinha attacked the right space, beat the defenders to the position and leapt powerfully to meet the ball with an unstoppable header. It was a top-class striker's finish, and he celebrated with real passion, well aware of how much he needed to get back on the scoresheet.

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He had another superb piece of skill in store. In a later attack, Gordon sent in a cross that the Deportivo La Coruña defence cleared, only for the ball to drop inside the box.

The Brazilian reacted with a stunning half-turn, controlling the ball and setting up the shot in one movement. That moment of high-quality skill brought Barcelona's fourth goal and Raphinha's second at Riazor.

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He still wasn't finished. In the 91st minute, Lamine Yamal sent another cross into the box, and Raphinha was once again exactly where a striker should be.

This time he didn't need anything intricate. He stayed alert, got to the ball before everyone else and pushed it into the net to complete his hat-trick.