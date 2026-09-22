LaLiga president Javier Tebas has responded in blunt terms to the fallout from the derby between Atletico and Real and the massive criticism pushed in particular by the club's own channel Real Madrid TV and media outlets close to them.

At the heart of Tebas' anger is what he sees as the systematic stoking of unrest by the entourage of the Spanish record champions. "The mouthpieces and the regime's television channel are already starting to build the same old narrative: the permanent conspiracy," wrote Tebas, adding: "If it is not Negreira, then it is the referee. If it is not that, then it is because he is not an international referee. Every club can have matches officiated by international referees and by those who are not. No one has the right to choose their referees."

He also hit out hard at a Real statement that directly attacked the league. Tebas flatly rejected the claim that referees were supposedly harming "the business that provides their daily bread". "What exactly is being demanded here? That matches should be officiated according to revenue, TV ratings or the club badge? What a way to understand equality in competition," explained Tebas.

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What criticism is the LaLiga president making of Real Madrid?

Tebas did not let the Blancos' claim that they are the decisive foundation of the entire league go unanswered either: "Real Madrid are enormously important for LaLiga, but the claim that LaLiga is worth nothing without them shows contempt for the other clubs, their fans and their history. The competition belongs to no one."

Behind the sharp rhetoric from Madrid, the LaLiga chief sees an attempt to distract from the team's sporting shortcomings. "To claim that referees are being directed against Real Madrid means living in another galaxy. This portrayal serves as a pretext to cover up other shortcomings that can be clearly seen in these first matches of the season," said Tebas, before continuing in writing: "It is easier to point to a conspiracy than to explain what is happening on the pitch... And my position does not depend on my office: a refereeing error does not prove a conspiracy, and even if it is repeated over years, that does not make it true."

To finish his statement, the league president sent an unmistakable message to those in charge at Real and their supporters: "TAKE OFF THE BLINDFOLD! It is September, and they are already claiming the league has been manipulated. No one in their right mind believes this old excuse any more."