Next Wednesday's supervisory board meeting will focus on the future of the sporting director. According to information from Bildthe issue is no longer just a review of the past few weeks, but specifically an early split from Krösche, despite his contract running until 2028. Potential successors are even said to have already been discussed within the body.

Those tensions have been building for several reasons. The relationship between Krösche and head coach Adi Hütter is considered to be seriously strained after only a few weeks together.

Krösche is also said to have lost a clear line of communication with his fellow board members and the supervisory board. Alongside internal reservations regarding his controversial property dealings in Croatia, it was above all his flirtation with a lucrative offer from AC Milan in June that left deep cracks. Frankfurter Rundschau and Hessischer Rundfunk also recently reported in agreement that doubts about the manager's leadership qualities within the club have grown massively.

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What is Markus Krösche accused of at Eintracht Frankfurt?

Another major criticism centres on Krösche's approach in the transfer market. Both around the club and internally, the squad planning in the summer is viewed as opaque and puzzling. Krösche is accused of acting too hesitantly despite obvious gaps in the team and budgets approved by the committees.

Still, one deal for a key position went through on Friday: Frankfurt confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Noah Atubolu from SC Freiburg.

The 24-year-old initially moves to the Main on loan until the end of the season. According to the club, there is an option to buy, which can be triggered and under certain conditions turns into an obligation to buy. According to information from kicker, the overall financial package amounts to a loan fee of one million euros as well as a possible later transfer fee of 12.5 million euros.

Even so, it is doubtful whether this deal will ease the pressure on Krösche. The plan is for the sporting director to complete the final personnel matters by deadline day before the supervisory board could pull the plug on Wednesday.