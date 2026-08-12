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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Immediate impact: Salah changes the map of tourism in Trabzon

Trabzonspor
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

This is not just a football transfer

Erkut Çelebi, the head of the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has revealed the impact that the transfer of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to Trabzonspor has had on tourism in the city.

According to Çelebi, Salah's arrival has sparked huge tourism demand for Trabzon, and not just from Egypt. Interest is pouring in from across North Africa, and the city wants to seize on it to boost tourism all year round.

Speaking via 61saat, a website that covers news about the Turkish city, he explained that hotels in Trabzon usually enjoy busy periods for only three or four months of the year before occupancy rates fall away. That is why the relevant authorities are working to make use of new attractions to extend the tourist season.

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Trabzonspor announced the signing of Mohamed Salah last Thursday on a free transfer for two seasons, following the end of his Liverpool contract at the close of last season.

Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

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