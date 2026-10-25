Ignoring Mbappé: Raphinha says this duo is the driving force behind Real Madrid

Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha has turned heads ahead of the Clasico against Real Madrid, naming the two men he sees as the beating heart of the Royal club. Kylian Mbappe's name was not among them, despite the Frenchman's brilliance for Los Merengues.

The website"Tribuna" published Raphinha's thoughts before the two teams meet. He picked out the biggest threats to Barcelona and warned that the absence of Vinicius Junior will do nothing to ease the Catalan club's task in a game of this size.

Raphinha said: "I cannot say that his absence will be a good thing for us, because in the end Real Madrid has many players capable of settling matches."

He added: "It is true that Vini will not be there, but there are other players who can fill his position and make the difference in a match of this magnitude."

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Vinicius will sit out the Clasico. Yet Raphinha insists Real Madrid's squad is packed with players who can step in for him, leaving Barcelona with a tough job on their hands.

Valverde earns special praise from Raphinha

Vinicius was not the only name on his lips. Raphinha reserved clear praise for Uruguayan Fede Valverde, singling out his tactical flexibility and his knack for shining in more than one position.

Raphinha said: "Fede can push forward from midfield, and he also gives the team many options when he plays at full-back."

He continued: "In the end, he is an amazing player, who delivers great levels in midfield, and also shines when he plays on the flanks."

Real Madrid's driving force

Why Valverde and Vinicius? For Raphinha, the pair are the engine of the team, driving it forward through sheer effort and graft, wherever they line up on the pitch.

The Barcelona star said: "Fede and Vini are the driving force of Real Madrid. They are the type of players who put in a lot of effort and work for the benefit of their team, regardless of the position in which they play."

His words land before a match that matters hugely to both clubs. The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid brings its own calculations, from individual sharpness to the tactical details that could decide the whole affair.







