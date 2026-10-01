Noa Lang is unhappy with the Netherlands' result on Thursday night. The Netherlands forward made his frustration with the team's display, and with himself, clear in interviews with ESPN and NOS.

The Netherlands fell 2-0 behind after a shocking first half. They defended both Greek goals incredibly clumsily. At the break, head coach Xavi stepped in.

He took off Guus Til, Quinten Timber and Ruben van Bommel. Tijjani Reijnders, Ryan Gravenberch and Noa Lang came on in their place.

Lang, in particular, looked dangerous. The Napoli forward completed a number of strong dribbles and whipped in a dangerous cross that eventually led to the 2-2.

Still, he is not satisfied. "I didn't score and I didn't get an assist either, so there is room for improvement. But I think I'm a player every team would want to have. When I'm in the mood, I can dribble past anyone."

With ESPN, he focused mainly on the Netherlands' overall display. "The way we showed up in the first half, that really has to stop for us at some point. We want to be a top country, but we just struggle far too often," said Lang.